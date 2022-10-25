Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo is dissatisfied with the team role meeting Ten Hag today or being sent away for free

On October 25, Beijing time, according to media reports such as the “Daily Mail”, Manchester United coach Ten Hag will have a dialogue with Ronaldo on Tuesday morning, hoping to alleviate the problems existing between the two sides.

Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham last week and left Old Trafford before the game was over. Manchester United have therefore ruled out Ronaldo, excluding him from the first-team training list and from Saturday’s game against Chelsea.

Ten Hag wants to talk to Ronaldo, hoping he realizes his mistake. United’s players took two days off after the Chelsea game, but Ten Hag and several players were in Carrington on Sunday, where he will communicate with Ronaldo. Ten Hag and United’s top brass are hopeful that the two sides can reach an agreement tentatively, possibly for the rest of the season, but at least until January next year. That way if Ronaldo leaves, they can sign a replacement.

If talks go well on Tuesday, Ronaldo could return to training with his team-mates and is expected to host Tiraspol County in Thursday’s Europa League game.

It is reported that Ronaldo’s main dissatisfaction is dissatisfaction with the role of the team. He believes that it is obviously not enough for his starting only to be limited to the Europa League. It is understood that in the January transfer window, Ten Hag, senior management and the board will assess if Ronaldo is indeed considered an issue within the squad.

