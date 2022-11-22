The statement from the Red Devils: “Decision with immediate effect. We thank him for his immense contribution and wish him and his family the best for the future”
It was in the air and now, two days before Portugal’s World Cup debut, it’s official: “Consensual agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution in his two spells at Old Trafford”.
November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 18:44)
