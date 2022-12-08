Original title: Ronaldo “give way” Ramos scored a hat-trick in the first start

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Liu Ailin

Before the 1/8 finals between Portugal and Switzerland, the media first revealed that Ronaldo was not on the starting list. At the time, it was unclear what his replacement, 21-year-old Gonzalo Ramos, would be. But as the game started it was gradually realized that the lad had a good reason for pushing Ronaldo to the bench, scoring a hat-trick and assisting a goal in Portugal’s 6-1 victory on his first World Cup start The opponent advances to the top 8. People can’t help but sigh: Portuguese football talents are really emerging in an endless stream.

three group games

70% of fans believe that

Ronaldo no longer suitable for starting position

In the group stage, Ronaldo started three games and scored a penalty in the team’s first game. After that, he failed to achieve anything in the next two games. The 37-year-old Portuguese hero is indeed old, missed some opportunities, and did not run as much as the youngsters. After obtaining the right to qualify, a survey of fans in Portugal showed that although everyone loves Ronaldo, 70% of the respondents believe that he is no longer suitable for the starting position and should give the opportunity to young people. This young man refers to It is Gonzalo Ramos, who was born in June 2001 and currently plays for Benfica.

Change decisively

Ramos was elected undisputed

Player of the Match

Coach Fernando Santos also complied with public opinion. Out of consideration for the collective interests of the team, he decisively decided to start Ramos, who was playing in the World Cup for the first time, and it turned out that this decision was extremely correct. The Portuguese team advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2006 World Cup, and Gonzalo Ramos’ name was also remembered all over the world. I am afraid that from then on, when fans mention the common surname “Ramos” in Spanish and Portuguese, they will know that it is not the Spanish “Water Master” but the Portuguese star Gonzalo.

Youth is wealth, Ramos runs more than his big brother and is more proactive in offense. Facing the Swiss national goalkeeper Sommer, who has repeatedly performed miraculously in the World Cup, Ramos scored three goals in the 17th minute of the first half, 51st minute and 67th minute of the second half, and staged the first hat-trick since the start of the World Cup . Not Messi, not Ronaldo, not Neymar or Mbappé, it was the 21-year-old Ramos who created this record, and it was amazing in the brutal knockout round. The technical statistics of Ramos in this game are that he played 74 minutes, 6 shots and 5 shots on target, contributed 3 goals and 1 assist, and his pass success rate was 70%. He had 2 key passes and created 1 scoring opportunity. 2 clearances, except for the passing success rate that failed to meet the standard, all of them were of a super-class level, and he was undisputedly elected the best player in the game.

set a new record

become the world cup

Players who wore caps in their first start

Gonzalo Ramos also left a lot of records inadvertently. He scored three goals in this game, which was the first knockout hat-trick since the 1990 World Cup in Italy and the first in the World Cup knockout match in the history of the Portuguese team. Two hat-tricks (the last time belonged to 1958, created by the legendary player “Black Panther” Eusebio). This is also the 53rd hat-trick in the history of the World Cup, and the fourth hat-trick in the history of the Portuguese team in the World Cup (the other three were created by Eusebio, Pauletta, and Ronaldo). Ramos also became another player who wore a cap for the first time in the World Cup after the German star Miroslav Klose in 2002. He is also the youngest player (21 years and 169 days) to score a hat-trick since the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

The birth of Ramos in the World Cup made his home team Benfica very happy. The 1.85-meter-tall forward came from the Benfica youth training. In recent years, he has shown the potential of a star of hope. In the youth echelon of -21, they are all main shooters. Ramos has played 21 games for the club this season, scoring 14 goals and 6 assists, in good form. And this hat-trick undoubtedly made his worth soar. The latest worth given by Dezhuan is 24 million euros, and it will definitely continue to rise. It is a matter of time before he joins the top five league giants, and Benfica will also be up for grabs.

In addition to his excellent performance on the court, Ramos also showed high emotional intelligence in an interview after the game. The young man was worried about the loss of his big brother Ronaldo, and said modestly: “He is a leader, and we are all followers.” But at least in the next knockout match Among them, Ramos has to start, because coach Santos really has no reason to adjust the lineup.