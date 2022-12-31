Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al Nassr: one billion euros until 2030
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al Nassr: one billion euros until 2030

by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al Nassr: one billion euros until 2030

Cristiano Ronaldo will be an Al Nassr player. After the advances of Cbs Sports, taken from the Arab site “Al Arabiya”, late yesterday evening, December 30, the official announcement via social media of the Saudi club of Riyadh arrived, with the signing by CR7 on a contract up to to 2025 with salary of 200 million euros per season for two and a half years. In the end, the Portuguese succumbed to the flattery of the Saudi club coached by Rudi Garcia, a former Roma coach and where the Cameroonian international Vincent Aboubakar and goalkeeper David Ospina, formerly of Napoli, play. The Portuguese will also play a key role in assigning the 2030 World Cup to the Saudis and will receive another 500 million euros which will bring his “salary” for the next 7 years to the record figure of one billion euros.

Meanwhile, Fifa has invited all federations to observe a minute’s silence before each match this weekend in homage to Pelè.

See also  Boniciolli confirmed, renewal for Cappelletti and Antonutti still captain: Pedone relaunches the APU in three moves

You may also like

Comprehensive news from the Chinese Super League: Shenzhen’s...

Inter, the return of Lautaro: “I’m happy”. Training...

Premier League-Leicester iron guard Oolong double-shot Liverpool 2-1...

Always chased, never surpassed Farewell!Pelé – Sports –...

At the Dakar 2023 with a 1986 Pegasus...

Milan, Hernandez and Giroud embrace Milanello again. It’s...

“Que Mirà Bobo?”: Gran Maestro plays with Messi’s...

Wanda Nara: “With Icardi it’s over for some...

The football king once hated the nickname Pele...

From Georgia – Condom products with the image...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy