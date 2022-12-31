Cristiano Ronaldo will be an Al Nassr player. After the advances of Cbs Sports, taken from the Arab site “Al Arabiya”, late yesterday evening, December 30, the official announcement via social media of the Saudi club of Riyadh arrived, with the signing by CR7 on a contract up to to 2025 with salary of 200 million euros per season for two and a half years. In the end, the Portuguese succumbed to the flattery of the Saudi club coached by Rudi Garcia, a former Roma coach and where the Cameroonian international Vincent Aboubakar and goalkeeper David Ospina, formerly of Napoli, play. The Portuguese will also play a key role in assigning the 2030 World Cup to the Saudis and will receive another 500 million euros which will bring his “salary” for the next 7 years to the record figure of one billion euros.

Meanwhile, Fifa has invited all federations to observe a minute’s silence before each match this weekend in homage to Pelè.