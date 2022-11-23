Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo king of social media, the ten commandments of CR7 posts
Cristiano Ronaldo king of social media, the ten commandments of CR7 posts

Cristiano Ronaldo king of social media, the ten commandments of CR7 posts

Lionel Messi in front of Cristiano Ronaldo. The chessmen positioned like the famous tie between Carlsen and Nakamura in 2017, on a Louis Vuitton suitcase and the two champions in a thoughtful pose. A photo that went around the world, which shattered the interaction record with over 35 million and which boosted the Portuguese’s social account to break through the threshold of 500 million followers on Instagram, the first ever to do so . But beyond the immediacy of the image, there’s much more behind that shot. Starting from the economic aspects, such as the several million euros that went to the two players for the advertising campaign, estimated at at least five.

