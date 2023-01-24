Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo debuted in the Saudi League, Riyadh Victory won at home and temporarily ranked first in the standings

Chinanews.com, January 23rd. In the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time, in the 14th round of the Saudi Football Super League, Riyadh Victory defeated Dammam Cooperation 1-0 at home. In this campaign, Ronaldo started the game and played the whole game, completing his league debut after joining Riyadh Victory.

At the end of last year, Ronaldo officially joined Riyadh Victory. Last week, the Portuguese superstar represented the Riyadh All-Star Team in a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain. He scored twice in the game. This is also the 37th “Melo matchup”.

In the match with Daman, Ronaldo made his debut and completed a total of 4 shots, but unfortunately failed to score. In the 30th minute of the game, Brazilian player Talisca, who had played for Guangzhou Evergrande, scored the only goal of the game, helping Riyadh win all three points.

After this campaign, Riyadh Victory accumulated 33 points with a record of 10 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, temporarily ranking first in the league standings.