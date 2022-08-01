Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut with 0 shots on target and was replaced at halftime and chose to forgive!Fans still applaud_Manchester United_Valley_Haag
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut with 0 shots on target and was replaced at halftime and chose to forgive!Fans still applaud_Manchester United_Valley_Haag

by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut with 0 shots on target and was replaced at halftime and chose to forgive!Fans still applaud_Manchester United_Valley_Haag

Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut 0 shots on target was replaced at halftime and chose to forgive!Fans still applaud

At 23:00 on July 31st, Beijing time, in the pre-season warm-up match, Manchester United drew 1-1 with Vallecano. Ronaldo made his debut for the new season, and Ten Hag made his debut at Old Trafford, and it was also Manchester United’s last friendly match before the start of the new Premier League season.

Ronaldo, who played under new coach Ten Hag for the first time, did not perform as expected in the 45 minutes of his debut. In the 12th minute of the first half, Van de Beek dribbled the ball to Valleka after completing a steal in midfield. Nuo was at the front of the penalty area, and then gave the ball to Ronaldo who was inserted on the left. Unfortunately, the Portuguese forward’s shot missed the target. This was also his only attack in the game.

However, Ronaldo’s through balls after actively retreating from the midfield several times in this battle are still very threatening, but they have not been able to be converted into goals. After the game, “Man Wan” scored Cristiano Ronaldo 6 points, and his performance was quite satisfactory.

It is worth mentioning that during the players’ warm-up, when the players’ names were broadcast live, Ronaldo’s name still got the biggest cheers from the audience. The Manchester United official tweeted out the moments of Ronaldo on the pitch before kick-off, with the text: Glad to be back.

See also  Buy buy buy Shougang first wheel rollover fans miss Mabriyanis resignation

(Editor: Zhong Kui)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Fiorentina-Galatasaray: top and flop. Bonaventure above all

Covid, today’s bulletin in Italy: 36,966 cases and...

Provincial 17th National Games Youth Team Kayak Competition...

Sassuolo-Reims 2-2, Ceide and Raspadori save Dionisi from...

England women’s football team overtime lore Germany women’s...

Smart working, what changes for the frail and...

Italian Cup, Palermo-Reggiana, Bari-Padua, Modena-Catanzaro

The top eight of the World Women’s Go...

Bill Russell is dead. Farewell to the NBA...

Rowing, World Youth Championships: domination of Italy, 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy