At 23:00 on July 31st, Beijing time, in the pre-season warm-up match, Manchester United drew 1-1 with Vallecano. Ronaldo made his debut for the new season, and Ten Hag made his debut at Old Trafford, and it was also Manchester United’s last friendly match before the start of the new Premier League season.

Ronaldo, who played under new coach Ten Hag for the first time, did not perform as expected in the 45 minutes of his debut. In the 12th minute of the first half, Van de Beek dribbled the ball to Valleka after completing a steal in midfield. Nuo was at the front of the penalty area, and then gave the ball to Ronaldo who was inserted on the left. Unfortunately, the Portuguese forward’s shot missed the target. This was also his only attack in the game.

However, Ronaldo’s through balls after actively retreating from the midfield several times in this battle are still very threatening, but they have not been able to be converted into goals. After the game, “Man Wan” scored Cristiano Ronaldo 6 points, and his performance was quite satisfactory.

It is worth mentioning that during the players’ warm-up, when the players’ names were broadcast live, Ronaldo’s name still got the biggest cheers from the audience. The Manchester United official tweeted out the moments of Ronaldo on the pitch before kick-off, with the text: Glad to be back.

