Cristiano Ronaldo on English TV talks about the loss of his son

Cristiano Ronaldo on English TV talks about the loss of his son

CR7 opened up to Piers Morgan’s microphones on the stillborn twin: “They asked us: ‘Where is the other child?’ The tragedy strengthened my relationship with Georgina”

“Dad, where’s the other kid.” Cristiano Ronaldo cries in front of the cameras as he recalls the question of his children on their mother’s return from the hospital with only one of the twins. It was April 18 and his partner, Georgina, had given birth to little Bella, while his little brother Angel was unfortunately born already lifeless. CR7’s story to Piers Morgan, a controversial English TV star, cannot leave the Portuguese champion indifferent, the pain of losing a child never goes away, let alone after just 6 months.

The former Juventus player recounted how he took his eldest son, Cristiano Junior, aside to give him the tragic news. The other three – 5-year-old Eva and Mateo and 4-year-old Alana Martina – would only find out later. “One day we were at the table, a week had passed, and we decided it was time to be honest with them too: ‘He’s in heaven’ we told him. But he’s still part of our lives. The little ones tell me every now and then ‘ Dad, we did it for Angel’, aiming for the sky. His death has led me to be even closer to my children, to be more of a father, more tender”.

Piers then asks him about his relationship with Georgina, “because tragedies like these can make or break a relationship.” “In our case he improved it – the Portuguese’s answer – I got even closer to Gio. Now I see life from a different perspective. They were the most difficult six months of my life since those after my father’s death”. Ronaldo has revealed that he keeps his son’s ashes in a chapel he built in the basement of the house, where the remains of his father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005 also rest: “I will keep them next to me for life. If Do I talk to them? Sure, always, they’re always by my side. They help me be a better person, a better father. And it’s something I’m proud of. Losing a child is hard to accept, Georgina and I have often wondered ‘ Why us? But we had to be strong for Bella. It’s crazy how a person can be so happy and so sad at the same time. You don’t know whether to cry or smile. You don’t know how to act. I can’t find the words to explain how I felt in those moments”.

