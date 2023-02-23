6
Cristiano Ronaldo attended the party for the 300th anniversary of the founding of Saudi Arabia. For the occasion, he plunged into Saudi culture, wearing the typical tunic and brandishing the sword together with the others present. Finally also the Ardah dance, which he faced smiling and amused
