Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo, party in Saudi Arabia. The photos – Corriere TV
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, party in Saudi Arabia. The photos – Corriere TV

by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo, party in Saudi Arabia. The photos – Corriere TV

Cristiano Ronaldo attended the party for the 300th anniversary of the founding of Saudi Arabia. For the occasion, he plunged into Saudi culture, wearing the typical tunic and brandishing the sword together with the others present. Finally also the Ardah dance, which he faced smiling and amused

February 23, 2023 – Updated February 23, 2023, 3:49 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Whether the national football training ground has air-conditioning equipment to be determined or the match will be arranged at 4 p.m. local time_China team

You may also like

a Legion of Honor strongly criticized by elected...

Juve: secret agreements with clubs and “Mandragora card”

The gunner Rampula and the riflewoman Blažíčková were...

Barletta-Gravina: no longer believing in dreams but in...

First best time in tests in Bahrain on...

the most social football teams in Italy –...

has the green light from the doctors. Dybala...

Scattered considerations after Leipzig-Manchester City (1-1) – Sportellate.it

you need to win. Streams and Probable Lineups...

Why Apple Cider Vinegar?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy