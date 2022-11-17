Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo responded to breaking Messi’s jersey sales record for the first time: I am very happy but I never catch up with the record – yqqlm
by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo responded for the first time to breaking Messi’s jersey sales record: very happy but I never catch up with the record

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-11-17 18:25

China News Network A few days ago, Ronaldo’s interview with foreign media continued to arouse heated discussions in public opinion. On the 16th local time, part of the interview was released again. Ronaldo talked about breaking Messi’s jersey sales record and made himself very happy, and revealed that he was close to joining Manchester City.

When Ronaldo returns to Manchester United in 2021, the sales of Ronaldo jerseys in one day exceed the sales of Messi when he joined Paris. In this regard, Ronaldo said: “It makes me very happy, but I never chase the record, but the record chases me.”

When asked about the process of joining Manchester United, Ronaldo revealed: “I was very close to joining Manchester City, but Sir Alex Ferguson made me make a change. I followed my heart.”

In the interview, Ronaldo also criticized Gary Neville and Rooney, saying: “They are not my friends.” Ronaldo believes that Rooney is jealous of his performance on the field: “Probably because he was in his 30s. Ended my career and I’m still playing at a high level.

