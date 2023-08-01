Home » Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr in the Arab Champion Clubs’ Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr in the Arab Champion Clubs’ Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr in the Arab Champion Clubs’ Cup

Admittedly, the Arab Cup of champion clubs is organized by the UAFA (Union of Arab Football Associations), which is not recognized by FIFA. But Cristiano Ronaldo scored a new goal in the colors of Al-Nassr, his club in Saudi Arabia, in a summer competition in which the Moroccans of Raja and Wydad Casablanca, the Algerians of Belouizdad or the Egyptians of Zamalek participate. This Monday evening, in Riyadh, the fivefold Ballon d’Or France Football released his team against the Tunisian team of Monastir (4-1).

Yet well launched after the opener from Talisca (42nd), the new team of Seko Fofana – also holder – suffered the equalizer (66th), defender Ali Al-Oujami scoring against his camp. It was then that Cristiano Ronaldo took off to head in a cross from Sultan Al-Ghannam, after an action initiated by Marcelo Brozovic (74th). Before two other goals from Saudis Abdulelah Al-Amri (88th) and Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa (90th). Al-Nassr thus takes the lead of his group, ahead of Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia) and Zamalek.

