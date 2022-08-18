Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo smashed the fans’ mobile phones and was warned by the police to pay compensation

According to the British media “Mirror”, the result of Ronaldo’s smashing of fans’ mobile phones has been released. After Manchester United’s 0-1 loss to Everton in the Premier League in April this year, Ronaldo angrily threw the mobile phone of an autistic boy to the ground and was questioned by the local police.

After the incident, Ronaldo apologized to the 14-year-old. Earlier this month, the Portugal star was questioned by police on suspicion of assault and criminal harm. In a statement on Wednesday, Merseyside Police wrote: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man has voluntarily been questioned on suspicion of assault and criminal harm. An incident that occurred after the match between Manchester United and Manchester United. The matter has been dealt with in the form of a conditional warning, and the incident is now over.” It is understood that Ronaldo agreed to pay compensation to the fan.

After the incident, the fan’s mother said: “After the game, the Manchester United players started to leave, and we were next to the player tunnel. My son was there to record the video with his mobile phone, and then Ronaldo walked over angrily and put the The phone was snatched and fell on the ground. My son is autistic and has a movement disorder so he hadn’t really digested what had happened before he got home. He was so depressed that it made him stop wanting to see Game. We had an absolutely fantastic day until the last few seconds.”

Later, Ronaldo issued an apology on social media, saying: “When we face difficult times, it is never easy to control our emotions. However, we must always be respectful, patient, and for everyone who loves this The youngsters who played the game set an example. I would like to apologise for my emotional outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this fan to Old Trafford as a symbol of fair play and sportsmanship.”

However, the fan’s mother said: “In my opinion, if someone attacked him in the street and then let us go out to eat, we wouldn’t say yes. Just because he’s Ronaldo? Why would we do that? We seem to owe him a favor, but we’re sorry, we don’t, and the matter has been handed over to the police.”

