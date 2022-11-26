Ronaldo is better than Pele. He plays badly, but, as far as the World Cup in which these champions scored, it’s an irrefutable truth: none of the “others” put him in in five final stages. Not Pele, not Maradona, not Messi. Only Ronaldo, the hero of the four worlds, the only one to have scored in the final stages in Europe (Germany 2006, Russia 2018), South America (Brazil 2014), Africa (South Africa 2010) and Asia (Qatar 2022). Four football continents in sixteen years, a journey beyond imagination. And if now Ronaldo wants “beyond” like Roger Milla?