While waiting for the full interview to come out, the previews leave little room for the imagination: Cristiano Ronaldo will not stay long at Manchester United

It seemed like a good football story: Ronaldo leaves Manchester United as a prodigy boy and returns as a champion with four more Ballon d’Ors. He looked like a romantic career ending and worthy of one of the best footballers in history. Unfortunately, this did not happen and Cristiano, after numerous benches and premature exits from the field, vented to Piers Morgan’s microphones, criticizing the environment, facilities and even the coach. Hefty fine on the way and probably goodbye in January. The World Cup is upon us but a question spontaneously arises: Cristiano, where are you going now?

The Italians — Ronaldo has already had a three-year experience in Italy with Juventus, winning some trophies and the title of top scorer in the 20/21 season. It is complicated to imagine his return to Serie A, also considering his salary which is hardly conceivable in Italy. But if the conditions are right, which team is favored to welcome Ronaldo? For Snai Milan, Inter and Napoli are all tied at 15.00, a return to Juve, also considering how they left, remains more complicated at 25.00. Curious the share of Monza, again with Snai, at 33.00.

Rest of the world — With Sisal the most plausible option remains his stay in Manchester (3.00). In second place is the USA option in an undefined MLS team (4.00). A return home, where it all began, at Sporting is valued at 5.00, while a transfer to Chelsea at 9.00. In fifth place we find the surprise Newcastle (12.00), which with the new president has ample economic possibilities and would have no problems in hiring him. Far from the Premier are Bayern, Real Madrid and PSG the favorites: the Bavarians are not used to such purchases and the odds are 25.00, the doors of the Blancos are always open for CR7 at 33.00 and finally it would be incredible to see Messi and Cristiano in the same team , perhaps in a poker of champions with Neymar and Mbappè… the dream is quoted at 50.00. See also Toro, Belotti has only one victory in mind, his own. To his little daughter he writes: "You are the diamond that lights up my life"

November 15 – 16:25

