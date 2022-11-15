Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo, the odds on the next team after the break with United
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, the odds on the next team after the break with United

by admin
Cristiano Ronaldo, the odds on the next team after the break with United

While waiting for the full interview to come out, the previews leave little room for the imagination: Cristiano Ronaldo will not stay long at Manchester United

It seemed like a good football story: Ronaldo leaves Manchester United as a prodigy boy and returns as a champion with four more Ballon d’Ors. He looked like a romantic career ending and worthy of one of the best footballers in history. Unfortunately, this did not happen and Cristiano, after numerous benches and premature exits from the field, vented to Piers Morgan’s microphones, criticizing the environment, facilities and even the coach. Hefty fine on the way and probably goodbye in January. The World Cup is upon us but a question spontaneously arises: Cristiano, where are you going now?

The Italians

Ronaldo has already had a three-year experience in Italy with Juventus, winning some trophies and the title of top scorer in the 20/21 season. It is complicated to imagine his return to Serie A, also considering his salary which is hardly conceivable in Italy. But if the conditions are right, which team is favored to welcome Ronaldo? For Snai Milan, Inter and Napoli are all tied at 15.00, a return to Juve, also considering how they left, remains more complicated at 25.00. Curious the share of Monza, again with Snai, at 33.00.

Rest of the world

With Sisal the most plausible option remains his stay in Manchester (3.00). In second place is the USA option in an undefined MLS team (4.00). A return home, where it all began, at Sporting is valued at 5.00, while a transfer to Chelsea at 9.00. In fifth place we find the surprise Newcastle (12.00), which with the new president has ample economic possibilities and would have no problems in hiring him. Far from the Premier are Bayern, Real Madrid and PSG the favorites: the Bavarians are not used to such purchases and the odds are 25.00, the doors of the Blancos are always open for CR7 at 33.00 and finally it would be incredible to see Messi and Cristiano in the same team , perhaps in a poker of champions with Neymar and Mbappè… the dream is quoted at 50.00.

See also  Toro, Belotti has only one victory in mind, his own. To his little daughter he writes: "You are the diamond that lights up my life"

November 15 – 16:25

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Mondiali Qatar 2022: Ecuador renounces Castillo

Sports judge: Mourinho, 2 days of disqualification

The stadiums of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Fantasy World Championship: how to register for the...

Reja, the old lion of Lucinico challenges Italy

Wags, the national team excluded from the World...

Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao advance to the...

Pafundi in the national team are seven days...

Netflix also lands on Luce’s birthday!: Among the...

Women’s Volleyball League Comprehensive: Guangdong won two consecutive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy