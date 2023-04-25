Home » Cristiano Ronaldo threatens disappointing season in Saudi Arabia
Dem football star Cristiano Ronaldo is threatened with his princely engagement in Saudi Arabia without a title for the first season. In the semi-finals of the national cup on Monday evening, the 38-year-old Portuguese lost 1-0 (0-1) with Al-Nassr to league rivals Al-Wahda, who were threatened with relegation, despite being outnumbered by a long man.

Ronaldo, who was hired by Al-Nassr until 2025 and is expected to collect around 500 million euros in salary during this period, left the place visibly depressed and shaking his head. The five-time world footballer, like his entire team, has been waiting for a goal for three games.

Ronaldo second in the league with Al-Nassr

Ronaldo’s club had already missed the title in the Supercup, in the league Al-Nassr is second after just one point from the last two games. They are three points behind Al-Ittihad, who have one game in hand, with six games to go.

“My job is done in Europe. I’ve won everything, I’ve played for the biggest clubs. Now I have a new mission in Asia,” said the former top star of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus Turin at his presentation in early January, also with regard to new titles to be won.

Al-Nassr had fired his French coach Rudi Garcia in mid-April, and the club from the capital Riyadh suffered two defeats under his successor Dinko Jelicic.

