Al Nassr offers him a 2 and a half year contract and 200 million a season. The other half billion is to become the testimonial of Saudi Arabia’s candidacy for the organization of the 2030 World Cup

On the field up to the age of 40, ambassador up to the age of 45. This is the future designed for Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese is about to say yes, the signing of a huge contract is expected by the end of the year. The interest of Al Nassr, a team from Riyadh led by former Roma player Rudi Garcia and currently leading the league (along with Riyadh’s Al Shabab led by Spaniard Vicente Moreno), has been known for some time. As well as the half a billion euros promised to CR7 for two and a half years of football, from January 2023 to June 2025, when the Portuguese will have just turned 40. The 200 million euro per season that has been talked about for some time would include salary and advertising revenue, and herein lies the key to the second part of the agreement.

Saudi Arabia hopes to get the organization of the 2030 World Cup (with Greece and Egypt) and would like to make Cristiano Ronaldo its image man, the ambassador of the tournament, a bit like Qatar has done with David Beckham in recent years . This is why the contract that was offered to the Portuguese runs until 2030 and there is talk of a total figure close to one billion. A means to play, another means to lobby and lend one’s image to the Arab candidacy. See also Saudi Arabia, Princess Basmah bint Saud frees after 3 years

The offer seems to be one that cannot be refused, and so they interpret it in Riyadh, where they hope to be able to announce Ronaldo’s signing shortly. By the end of the year at the latest, but the idea is that yes will come much sooner. While waiting to give his ok to Al Nassr, Ronaldo is enjoying a few days of vacation in Dubai. After training for a few days in Valdebebas, Real’s technical center, which had led to thinking of a possible rapprochement between the parties for a sensational return of CR7 to the Bernabeu, Ronaldo put his family on his private jet and told the pilot to set course for Dubai, a location already chosen in the past by the Portuguese and his clan for the holidays.

From Dubai to Riyadh there are about 1000 kilometers, a relative distance that Cristiano is ready to travel to start a new stage in his prestigious career up to now. It is clear that Ronaldo’s expectations have dropped: he spent the whole summer looking for a club to play in the Champions League. He didn’t succeed, and this led to bad moods and frictions with Jorge Mendes, his historical agent. To take care of Ronaldo’s economic and sporting interests, two other Portuguese also entered the scene: lifelong friend Ricky Regufe and Antero Henrique, former DS of PSG. Cris started the season at Manchester United with a very long muzzle, and after shooting zero on the club that launched him into the European Olympus at the beginning of the century, his contract with the Red Devils was terminated. And then a disastrous World Cup from a sporting but also human point of view, with the break with the historian and close ties to him coach Fernando Santos, who resigned after leaving the scene with Morocco. CR7, on the other hand, hasn’t left the national team and is waiting to figure out who will be the new coach See also The passion for adventure on the “Verdi” screens with the climber Bombardi

But first he has to find a team with which to continue playing, and the only interesting offer that has arrived on his table is that of Al Nassr. Which is willing to cover it with gold to try to return to the glories of the past even on a continental level. In case CR7 will fight for the Asian Champions. And he will play in a 25,000-seat stadium, the protagonist of a marginal football. But he will earn like a sheik, and he will be treated as such. And if he manages to help Saudi Arabia organize the 2030 World Cup, the country’s gratitude will be eternal.

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 10:34 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

