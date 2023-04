Al-Nassr’s 0-0 draw against Al Feiha is a result that left a bad taste in Cristiano Ronaldo’s mouth. After the match, the Portuguese champion turned to his opponents and vented about the obstructive attitude they would have put in place. CR7 thus left the field shouting several times: “You don’t want to play, you don’t want to play”. A reaction that did not go unnoticed…