Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave on loan and return to Portuguese Super League parent team Manchester United to buy Neymar

On July 30, Beijing time, according to a reporter from the “Repubblica”, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to return to Sporting Portugal, and Mendes has been in contact with Sporting Portugal many times. According to the Mirror, Manchester United may introduce Neymar as a replacement if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the team in the window.

A month ago, Ronaldo’s return to Portugal looked unlikely, but now, with the repeated contacts between Mendes and Sporting Club de Portugal’s top management, that possibility is becoming more and more likely, reports say bigger.

Now, Ronaldo has agreed to return to Sporting, but negotiations are still tough. All parties are working on it, and Ronaldo is waiting for the final result. What is certain now is that Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is getting further and further away from Manchester United, and he looks like he is about to go “home”, back to where it all started. And Sporting is waiting for Ronaldo’s return.

According to the “Mirror”, the Red Devils are exploring the possibility of letting Ronaldo leave the team on loan. If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the team in the summer window, then Ten Hag needs to ensure that there is a similar level of striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paris star Neymar is in Manchester United’s signing list.

