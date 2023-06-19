Cristiano Ronaldo was hugged by fans and held high Portugal won 3 consecutive victories in European preliminaries-Chinanews-China News

Cristiano Ronaldo was embraced by fans and held high. Portugal won 3 consecutive victories in the European preliminaries-Chinanews.cn After the West, Ronaldo was rushed into the European Cup qualifiers and the fans “raised high” Global Open European Preliminaries-B Fee scored twice, Ronaldo’s goal was invalid Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina Sina 2024 Euro Cup Qualifier | B Fee 2 shots, 1 pass, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal invalidated, Portuguese army continues to lead the group with 3 consecutive victories- Sports– Football- International Football| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines 星洲网Sin Chew DailyView full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

