The teammate shoots the ball into the sky and Cristiano Ronaldo remains speechless. The CR7 adventure continues at theAl Nassr, currently second in the championship just one point away from the first, theAl Ittihad. Accustomed to the levels of European football, the Portuguese is now realizing, if he hasn’t already done so, the low quality and almost non-existent technique of his teammates and, in general, the Saudi League.

During the match againstAbhawon in comeback by Al Nassr 2-1, the reaction of the ex Real Madrid e Juventus at a lopsided shot by her partner she was caught by the cameras. Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, the 28-year-old Saudi midfielder, advances the ball on the trocar, Cristiano is stationed in the center of the area waiting for a pass but instead ends up assisting a conclusion from outside the area that sends the ball into the corner. A choice that annoyed the Portuguese, motionless with the hands resting on hips.

Read Also Juventus trial, prosecutor Santoriello abstains due to the controversy after the video of his support for Napoli

For the former center forward of Manchester United it is not easy to compete at such a low level of football: despite the 9 gol in eight games played, it is clear that, given his great ambitions, he still cannot accept the technical mistakes of his teammates and his body language gives him away.