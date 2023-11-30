Cristiano Ronaldo would face a million-dollar lawsuit: investigated for fraud – International Football – Sports – El Tiempo

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world‘s most renowned footballers, is facing a million-dollar lawsuit in the United States. The lawsuit alleges that the Portuguese star was involved in a cryptocurrency scam, promoting the cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance on his social media accounts.

Ronaldo has been accused of fraudulent activities related to the promotion of Binance, which has resulted in a lawsuit of 1,000 million dollars being filed against him in US courts. The lawsuit claims that Ronaldo was instrumental in luring investors into the cryptocurrency scam, leading to significant financial losses for those who were deceived by the fraudulent scheme.

This legal battle adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s involvement in cryptocurrency and investment promotions. The news of the lawsuit has sent shockwaves through the international football community, as Ronaldo’s reputation and career could potentially be impacted by the outcome of the legal proceedings.

As the case unfolds, the world will be watching to see how one of football’s most iconic figures navigates this legal challenge. Ronaldo’s team has not yet issued a public statement regarding the lawsuit, but it is expected that the football star will be working closely with his legal representation to address the allegations brought against him.

With the lawsuit generating widespread attention and speculation, the case will be closely monitored by fans, sports enthusiasts, and investors worldwide. The implications of this legal battle could have far-reaching consequences for Ronaldo’s future and the broader intersection of sports, celebrity endorsements, and the world of cryptocurrency.