In the early morning of March 10, the battle for the top spot in the Saudi league was fought between Riyadh Victory and Jeddah United. In the end, Riyadh Victory lost to Jeddah United 0-1, giving up the top spot.

In fact, the game itself is nothing. After all, even with Ronaldo, it is impossible for Riyad to win forever. It is normal to lose, and Ronaldo’s anger after losing is also understandable. After all, it is the top game and he did not score. , The team also lost the game and gave up the first position. As the captain, it is completely normal for him to feel angry.

However, the trending search on social media feels a little helpless. At first, the topics “C Ronaldo’s first defeat in the Saudi League” and “C Ronaldo kicked a water bottle angrily” quickly rushed to the top of the hot search list in the morning, and they were at the top of the list, but after clicking on the topic, I saw a lot of comments They are all content to mock Ronaldo, not to cheer up, nor to rationally analyze the content of the stadium, which makes the spectators extremely helpless.

Faced with such a public opinion environment, many passers-by and netizens can only choose to silently turn off the topic and continue browsing other content. Normally, such a topic that doesn’t get much attention will soon be covered by other topics, not to mention that today is special, and many topics will rush to the hot search list. But the strange thing is that until the time of writing, the entry of the topic “C Ronaldo kicks the water bottle angrily” is still on the hot search list, and the position is not too low. The real-time bottom is still the mocking content just released. They opened their eyes.

Ronaldo, who was born in 1982, is over 35 years old and is still running on the field, trying to prove his competitive state. It should be a very positive energy that inspires many people to work hard. However, in the atmosphere of social media, it is such a treatment, which is really dumbfounding.