Cristiano Ronaldo’s unexpected response after not being chosen as one of the best players of 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Being Left Out of IFFHS Ranking

Despite being the top scorer in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the cut for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranking of the best players in the world. This decision has left the Portuguese footballer feeling displeased, as he expressed his reaction through social media.

With a total of 53 goals in 2023, Ronaldo’s absence from the top 10 ranking has come as a surprise to many. The IFFHS list was led by Erling Haaland with 208 points, followed by Kylian Mbappé with 105, and Lionel Messi in third place with 85 points.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his disdain with the IFFHS vote, using a series of emojis including three laughing faces and one of a “little monkey” covering its face. His response has sparked discussions and speculation among fans and the football community.

The omission of Ronaldo from the ranking has caused controversy, especially considering his impressive goal-scoring record throughout the year. This news comes as a disappointment to many fans who expected to see Ronaldo among the top players in the world.

Meanwhile, in other football news, Real Madrid has announced the renewal of Carlo Ancelotti with an extensive contract. This news has come as a hard blow to Brazil, and the football world eagerly awaits to see how the rest of 2023 unfolds in the world of football.

