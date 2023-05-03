critical hit!Shenhua officially announced that the team’s core phalanx fracture will be absent for at least 8 weeks – yqqlm

Original title: Heavy blow!Shenhua officially announced that the team’s core phalanx fracture will be out for at least 8 weeks

On May 3rd, Beijing time, there was an unfortunate news from Shenhua Club. Captain Wu Xi suffered a broken phalanx because he was trampled on his left foot in the Derby. It is estimated that he will need 8 weeks of recovery. For the current Shenhua team, it will undoubtedly be a heavy blow.

According to the injury report issued by the Shenhua Club, Wu Xi was injured because he was trampled on the toes of his left foot by an opposing player during the game on April 30 because he was fighting for the ball. Since the injury was not obvious at the time, Wu Xi played the whole game with the injury and performed well. Under his leadership, the Shenhua team finally drew 1-1 with their city rival Shanghai Haigang. However, after the game, Wu Xi’s left foot showed obvious signs of redness and swelling. The club immediately arranged for Wu Xi to go to the hospital for an X-ray examination the next day. After the examination, it was found that Wu Xi’s left foot had a proximal fracture of the fifth proximal phalanx. The current estimated recovery period is about 8 weeks.

In July last year, in the match against Sanzhen, Wu Xi also suffered a fractured ninth rib due to an opponent’s impact, and then left before the match and returned to Shanghai for treatment. In the match between Shenhua and Guoan in December, Wu Xi was injured again by his opponent.

As the captain of the Shenhua team, Wu Xi's main position in the team's midfield is unshakable. In his absence, young player Wang Haijian is likely to get more playing time.

