Home Sports Criticism of Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
Sports

Criticism of Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

by admin
Criticism of Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

The Club World Cup in football is to take place in Saudi Arabia. (dpa / picture alliance / Igor Kralj)

In a normal football World Cup, the national teams play against each other. At the Club World Cup, however, the best clubs in the world should play against each other. From Europe, for example, the winner of the Champions League should go to the Club World Cup.

The next Club World Cup is in December. It takes place in Saudi Arabia. A lot of people don’t like that. Because in Saudi Arabia many human rights do not apply. For example, in Saudi Arabia, there is still the death penalty. This means that anyone who has committed a serious crime can be killed by the state.

Many people say: countries like Saudi Arabia do sports washing. This means: They bring important sporting events to their country. And hope that people will then associate the country with the beautiful sporting event. And not so much with bad things like the death penalty.

See also  Former AC Milan champion Jimmy Greaves dies - Sport - Football

You may also like

Napoli game: “Sad day” – Italy locks out...

Real Madrid | They question the honesty of...

Soccer shoes like those by Cristiano Ronaldo are...

Ardie Savea suspended a week after a threatening...

Uefa to refund Liverpool fans who had tickets...

Champions League vs Paris: Why Neymar’s failure is...

Six Nations: Four added to Scotland squad as...

Colorado Police Investigate Ja Morant: The ESPN Rebuild

the restored video – Corriere TV

Reinforcement for Eberl: Rouven Schröder becomes the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy