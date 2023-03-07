The Club World Cup in football is to take place in Saudi Arabia. (dpa / picture alliance / Igor Kralj)

In a normal football World Cup, the national teams play against each other. At the Club World Cup, however, the best clubs in the world should play against each other. From Europe, for example, the winner of the Champions League should go to the Club World Cup.

The next Club World Cup is in December. It takes place in Saudi Arabia. A lot of people don’t like that. Because in Saudi Arabia many human rights do not apply. For example, in Saudi Arabia, there is still the death penalty. This means that anyone who has committed a serious crime can be killed by the state.

Many people say: countries like Saudi Arabia do sports washing. This means: They bring important sporting events to their country. And hope that people will then associate the country with the beautiful sporting event. And not so much with bad things like the death penalty.