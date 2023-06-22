Criticism of Hansi Flick: what speaks for and against him

Status: 06/21/2023 5:47 p.m

A year before the start of the home European Championship, Germany has a coaching discussion. Hansi Flick made avoidable mistakes – and should still remain national coach.

“It went haywire.” This is Hansi Flick’s insight after the three devastating soccer friendlies against Ukraine (3: 3), Poland (0: 1) and Colombia (0: 2). “What we tried didn’t work.”

The national coach means above all the five-man chain with which he started all three games. Flick’s realization comes late, because after the Ukraine game it was already obvious that the defense was shaky in this formation and the offensive was paralyzed. The players are unfamiliar with the system, in which the full-backs are also extremely important for the offensive – and it is precisely at this point that there is a lack of international class professionals.

Team also unsettled

By stubbornly following the system, Flick made his team, which was already weakening, even more insecure, aggravated by the confused changeovers in other places. Hardly anyone played twice in the same position, the constellations were always new and will probably never come back.

Experimenting like this only works with a stable framework. The national team has been missing this for months, if not years. Undisputed regulars? Maybe central defender Antonio Rüdiger and current captain Joshua Kimmich. But even Kimmich is weakened, Flick struck him out of the starting XI against Colombia.

Not invincible

With all his experiments, the national coach negligently reduced the chance of what was most urgently needed: success. Instead of gaining self-confidence, the DFB team continued to gamble away its aura. For decades, the German national team was considered almost invincible. Under Flick, it has now lost to Hungary, Japan, Belgium, Poland and Colombia in nine months.

So the list of errors is long, the trend is downwards and Flick is weakened. His path, which he announced as “uncompromising”, led to chaos.

Flick promises to improve and gets support

And yet Flick should keep his position as national coach. One reason: He addresses the mistakes and promises to improve. “We’re trying to name a tribe of 10, 12, 14 players. So that everyone knows what position they’re playing in, who’s number one, who’s number two. That might give them more confidence. We’ll try to do better in September close.”

Flick is backed by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf. “He himself, but also the players, are very self-critical. The national coach assured me that in September we will see a team that appears differently than last time,” Neuendorf told the “Bild”. There will be no crisis summit on the question of coaching.

Flick’s insight comes late, but there is still enough time until the European Championships at home in June 2024 for a turnaround. In football-mad Germany, euphoria can still be sparked in the short term. Everyday life in the league is even more important than the work of the national coach. The Bayern faction is particularly unsettled at the moment, which has overshadowed the three most recent international matches. A successful FCB season under Thomas Tuchel would help enormously.

Flick still enjoys support

In addition, Flick’s support in the team still seems stable, his good relationship with well-known and moody players is considered his great quality. Although players criticized the chain of five tactics, Flick has always emphasized the experimental character and now apparently also an understanding. His credibility should therefore hardly suffer.

In addition, the DFB is currently short of funds and there are no obvious successors ready. These are unflattering arguments for sticking with Flick, but they are important.

