Crnogorcevic, forceful with Montse Tomé’s list: “This is crazy”

18/09/2023 and las 18:25 CEST

The former Barça player has not hesitated to come out to defend the National Team players.

“Call them to the national team when they said they want changes before returning…”

The first list that Montse Tomé has offered as the new coach has given a lot to talk about. And in it, they are part fifteen of the world champions and players like Mapi Lion and Father Pebblewho resigned from the tournament.

Despite the fact that up to 39 footballers signed a joint statement showing their disagreement with the measures taken by the Federation and announced that They maintained their position of not being summonedsome of them have been selected.

One of the players who has not hesitated to come out to defend the players has been Ana Maria Crnogorcevic. The former Barça player and new signing of Atlético de Madrid has expressed herself on her social networks to give her opinion on the matter: “This is crazy. How can you threaten your own players like this?”Explain.

“Call them to the national team when they said they want changes before returning. This is very disrespectful. Clearly don’t care and they don’t let them make their own decision,” he concludes, forcefully.

This is insane… how can you threaten your own player like this…😳

call them to the national team, when they said they want clear changes before they come back! this is soooo disrespectful…

clearly they don’t care… and they dont allow them to make their own decision 😔 — Ana Crnogorcevic (@AnaCrnogorcevic) September 18, 2023

The international for Switzerland he hasn’t cut a single hair and it took little time to react to the announcement of the list. Now, we will have to wait until tomorrow to see how many players they serve to concentration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

