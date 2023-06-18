Croatia 0-0 Spain (Pens: 4-5): Spaniards win Nations League for first title in 11 years

Spain’s Nations League win follows their World Cup triumph in 2010 and three European Championship titles

Croatia missed out on their first international trophy after losing on penalties to Spain in the Nations League final.

Dani Carvajal calmly chipped home the winning effort to seal a 5-4 victory on spot-kicks after Unai Simon had saved from Bruno Petkovic.

The contest in Rotterdam had finished goalless after extra time.

It is Spain’s first international trophy for 11 years, since their victory at Euro 2012.

“We’re so happy, it was a really tough game and this is so difficult to do,” said Spain midfielder Rodri, who was named man of the match and for whom this trophy follows winning the Treble with Manchester City and scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final.

Rodri thinks this could be the start of another succession of Spanish titles, with the squad featuring several exciting young players including Gavi, Ansu Fati and Yeremy Pino.

“This generation promises a lot. We were very strong mentally. There are things to improve, but winning is always good – we have to celebrate,” he said.

Victory also means Spain become the second nation to win the World Cup, European Championship and Nations League following France, who beat the Spanish in the 2021 Nations League final.

They could have won the shootout earlier after Simon saved from Lovro Majer, only for Aymeric Laporte to slam Spain’s fifth penalty off the crossbar.

It did not matter, however, as Simon kept out the subsequent effort from Petkovic, allowing Carvajal to be the hero.

“For us it was a unique opportunity, we went out early in another tournament and today we had to take advantage,” Real Madrid defender Carvajal told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

He was referring to the 2022 World Cup, where Spain suffered a shock last-16 exit at the hands of Morocco via a shootout where they failed to score a single penalty.

Carvajal added: “We had confidence with the penalties and it went well, I knew how I was going to shoot it, and I knew I was going to be sixth. I wanted to take it ‘Panenka’ style and it went well.”

Dani Carvajal chipped in the winning penalty to secure Spain’s shoot-out win after disappointment at the World Cup

Heartbreak for Modric

Having reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and finished third at Qatar 2022, Croatia were desperate to go one step further and clinch a maiden title.

They were certainly well backed in Rotterdam, with a sea of Croatian flags and red and white shirts in the De Kuip stands.

It was also a chance for Luka Modric, earning his 166th international cap, to top off a stellar career with a first piece of international silverware.

The pressure of this may have contributed to a slow start by Croatia, with Gavi almost capitalising as Spain pressed high only to drag a shot wide from a good position.

Croatia soon hit their stride, however, their direct style causing issues for Spain with their high defensive line and only a fine tackle by Laporte denied Andrej Kramaric when a ball over the top seemed to have set the striker free.

As the game wore on towards extra time, Croatia continued to apply more pressure. However it was Spain who had the better chances with Marco Asensio coming close with a header, Fabian Ruiz chipping narrowly over and Ansu Fati denied on the line by Ivan Perisic in the second half.

Extra time brought no winner so penalties decided the outcome, bringing glory to Spain and despair to Croatia.

It remains to be seen whether this was Modric’s final chance to deliver a trophy for his country, with the 37-year-old former Ballon d’Or winner set to make an announcement on his international future this week.

Defeat may yet see him stay on to play in next summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

1Livakovic

22Juranovic5Erlic6Sutalo14Perisic

10Modric11Brozovic8Kovacic

15Pasalic9Kramaric16Ivanusec

1Livakovic22JuranovicSubstituted forStanisicat 112’minutes5Erlic6Sutalo14Perisic10Modric11Brozovic8Kovacic15PasalicSubstituted forPetkovicat 61’minutesBooked at 90mins9KramaricSubstituted forMajerat 90+1’minutes16IvanusecSubstituted forVlasicat 78’minutesSubstitutes2Stanisic3Barisic7Majer12Labrovic13Vlasic17Petkovic18Musa19Sosa20Beljo21Vida23Ivusic

Spain

Formation 4-2-3-1

23Simon

22Navas3Le Normand14Laporte18Alba

16Rodri8Ruiz

10Asensio9Gavi15Pino

7morata

23Simón22NavasSubstituted forCarvajal Ramosat 97’minutes3Le NormandSubstituted forNachoat 78’minutesBooked at 96mins14Laporte18Alba16RodriBooked at 97mins8RuizSubstituted forMerinoat 78’minutes10Asensio9GaviBooked at 81minsSubstituted forOlmo Carvajalat 87’minutes15PinoSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 66’minutes7MorataSubstituted forJoseluat 66’minutesSubstitutes1Arrizabalaga2Carvajal Ramos4Nacho5Zubimendi6Merino11Canales12Ansu Fati13Raya17García Torres19Rodrigo20Joselu21Olmo Carvajal

Live Text

Match ends, Croatia 0(4), Spain 0(5).

Penalty Shootout ends, Croatia 0(4), Spain 0(5).

Goal! Croatia 0(4), Spain 0(5). Dani Carvajal (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Still Croatia 0(4), Spain 0(4). Aymeric Laporte (Spain) hits the bar with a left footed shot.

Goal! Croatia 0(4), Spain 0(4). Ivan Perisic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal! Croatia 0(3), Spain 0(4). Marco Asensio (Spain) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty saved! Lovro Majer (Croatia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal! Croatia 0(3), Spain 0(3). Mikel Merino (Spain) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal! Croatia 0(3), Spain 0(2). Luka Modric (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal! Croatia 0(2), Spain 0(2). Rodri (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal! Croatia 0(2), Spain 0(1). Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal! Croatia 0(1), Spain 0(1). Joselu (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal! Croatia 0(1), Spain 0. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Shootout begins Croatia 0, Spain 0.

Second Half Extra Time ends, Croatia 0, Spain 0.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Joselu.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).

