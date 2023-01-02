At midnight Croatia said goodbye to its currency, the kuna, and became the 20th member of the eurozone

With the new year, Croatia officially adopted the euro and entered the Schengen free movement area, two important steps for the Balkan country after joining the European Union almost ten years ago. At midnight Croatia said goodbye to its currency, the kuna, and became the 20th member of the eurozone. It also became the 27th nation in the Schengen Zone, which allows passport-free travel between member states.

MATTARELLA — “Today Croatia enters the Schengen area and the Eurozone – said the President of the Republic Mattarella -. An important result for the European project and for the Croatian people, to whom I wish all the best. I hope that soon other countries will reach the same goal, for the benefit of the whole EU”.

OF THE LEYEN — The new year is a time for new beginnings, and today there is no better place in Europe to celebrate it, as a day of celebration and pride for Croatians, but also for all citizens of Europe". This was said by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the Croatian-Slovenian border, at the Bregana crossing, where she arrived at noon to celebrate Croatia's entry into the Schengen area and the Eurozone. "Starting today, people pass through here without controls, and starting today the Croatians have the euro as their currency, the second world currency which makes us Europeans stronger in the world, the euro is one of our greatest successes", she added.

LAGARDE — Croatia worked hard to become the 20th member of the euro area, and it succeeded. It is proof that the euro is an attractive currency that brings stability to its members»: said the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde, commenting on the adoption of the single currency by Zagreb. The president welcomed Croatia “to the euro family and to the table of the board of governors of the ECB in Frankfurt”. The Croatian central bank, the Hrvatska narodna banka, joins the Eurosystem and becomes a full-fledged member of the single supervisory mechanism for banks (SSM), with which it has closely cooperated since October 2020. The ECB is now responsible for the direct supervision of five Croatian “major institutions” and 16 “less relevant ones”.

CONVERSION RATE — In recent months, the central bank has provided 63 million banknotes and 286 million coins to post offices and banks, cash that is now in the trading system. On New Year’s Eve for a few hours it was not possible to pay with credit cards for the electronic adaptation to the euro, while digital access to current accounts will only be possible from tomorrow afternoon. For cash payments, the transitional period will last until 14 January 2023. The conversion rate has been set at 7.53450 Croatian kuna per 1 euro.