Croatia beaten on penalties – breaking latest news

No goals between regular time and extra time, Unai Simon’s great saves on Majer and Petkovic were decisive on penalties

Spain wins the Nations League 2023, the third edition of the new UEFA competition for the national teams. De La Fuente’s team beat Croatia 5-4 after penalties: two great saves by Unai Simon on Majer and Petkovic were decisive, after a 0-0 draw which ended regulation time and extra time.

Balanced, tough as a final should be. Croatia and Spain graced the Nations League final by playing it with the utmost care. No goals in regular time or even in extra time despite the fact that there was no lack of opportunities, the verdict was thus postponed to penalties. From eleven meters Unai Simon, the Spanish goalkeeper of Atletico Bilbao, exalts himself, blocking Majer’s shot with his foot and Petkovic’s with his left hand. Di Carvajal the penalty that is worth the victory. Spain returns to win a title 11 years after the 2012 European Championship, Croatia still has to wait to get rid of the label of eternal placed.

