Of the Croatian players, only Luka Modrić has been recognized by FIFA, making it into the FIFA The Best Team of the Year. No Croatian made it to the final three for other individual awards. Zlatko Dalić, the head coach of the Croatian national team, felt particularly aggrieved, whose position fully supports the local union.

Croatia boycotted the FIFA gala

None of the Croats appeared in Paris for the FIFA The Best gala. They feel aggrieved by the lack of nominations for members of the national team that finished third at the World Cup in Qatar. They believe they deserve better treatment from FIFA.

“I am disappointed with FIFA’s attitude towards the Croatian national team because I strongly believe that based on everything we have achieved as a national team, we deserve more respect from the main governing body of world football than we have received. We are the only national team to reach the top four both at the World Cup in Qatar and in the current cycle of the UEFA Nations League,” declared Zlatko Dalić.

According to the coach, more Croatian players deserved to be on the long list of nominees for the title of player of the year. He believes that Mateo Kovacic should be found. Only Modric was among the 14 candidates.

“Look at the list of 14 candidates for FIFA’s best player of the year – apart from the great Luka Modric, where are the other Croatian players? I don’t want to mention the names of foreign players who were among the finalists because I have great respect for every player and coach who was nominated, but was there really no place for Mateo Kovacic on that list, even though he won the FIFA Club World Cup and had a brilliant World Cup in Qatar?” – we read in the statement.

The Croatians feel left out by FIFA, so they decided to boycott the gala in Paris. Dalić did not vote in the plebiscite.

“Given all this, I have decided not to participate in the voting process for this year’s awards, but I want to congratulate all the winners of well-deserved awards, especially Luca Modric for an excellent fourth place. For me, however, he is always number one,” he announced.

Leo Messi was named FIFA World Player of the Year ahead of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. We also had a Polish accent at the gala. The amp football player Marcin Oleksy won the Ferenc Puskas for the most beautiful goal (kick in the amp football league match between Warta Poznań and Stal Rzeszów).