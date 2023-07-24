Croatia defeats Switzerland to win Hopman Cup

Croatia won the final of the Hopman Cup in Nice on Sunday 2-0 against Switzerland. Borna Coric was unscathed in the international tennis match against Leandro Riedi 6:1 6:4, as was Donna Vekic, who won against Celine Naef 6:3 6:4. This was the second Croatian triumph in the traditional mixed competition after the two singles. The mixed duel was canceled.

Switzerland had won the last two editions of the tournament in Australia with Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer in 2018 and 2019. The Hopman Cup then disappeared from the calendar before being transferred to France and revived this year.

