Croatian football defender Josip Stanišič joined Bayern Munich on loan from Bundesliga rival Leverkusen. The 23-year-old Munich native, who has a contract with Bayern until 2026, will stay at Bayer until the end of the season. The bronze medalist from last year’s world championship will also meet the Czech trio of Matěj Kovář, Adam Hložek and Patrik Schick in Leverkusen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook