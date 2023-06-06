Home » Cronin will lead Anaheim, in his sixties he got his first coaching job in the NHL
Sports

by admin
Greg Cronin in 2014


| photo: AP

Cronin has spent 12 years as an assistant with Toronto and the New York Islanders. He led the Colorado Eagles in the AHL as the head coach. According to Verbeek, he is an ideal choice for a young team undergoing a rebuild.

“We need someone who has already worked intensively with talented young players and helped them grow into successful NHL players. Greg has done all of this and more,” said Verbeek.

Eakins’ contract expired in April and he did not receive a new one from the club management. During his four-year involvement with the team, he never advanced to the playoffs. In total, Anaheim is waiting to participate in the playoffs for five consecutive seasons.

