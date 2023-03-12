Home Sports Cross-country skier Kučerová finished thirteenth in the SP race in Veysonnaz
Sports

by admin
Czech ski crosser Nikol Kučerová took 13th place in the World Cup race in Veysonnaz, which is her second best result of the season. But she did not have to go through the qualification in the Swiss center, which was canceled on Saturday, and all the competitors eliminated in the quarterfinals were classified on the 13th place. The maximum of the Czech representative in the current year is the eleventh place from the January race in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

