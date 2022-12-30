The return of Federico Pellegrino after the victory of December 18 always in Switzerland, in Davos, and after the birth of his son Alexis on December 20. The reigning double Olympic silver medalist from Valle d’Aosta and former Sprint tl world champion faces the efforts of the Tour de Ski for the 12th time, which starts on Saturday 31 December from Val Mustair with a sprint in free technique. The Swiss track, which is located a few hundred meters from the border with South Tyrol, evokes good memories in the Aosta Valley, who boasts two victories in the beloved specialty in 2015 and 2021 and a second place in 2016. “We found a beautiful slope – he says after the finishing training -, well prepared and wide, with a critical point in the descent, a sort of demanding “S”. I’ve always felt good here, the sensations are good and my mind is free, I’m ready to fight. The track is located at an altitude of 1800 meters but that’s not a problem, it’s just an element to manage. As far as classification ambitions are concerned, I would say that the Tour de Ski takes place stage after stage. With a calendar like this, there are some races that suit me, even if I can’t honestly say what my overall level is in terms of general classification. I will certainly give my best to get as far forward as possible, aiming straight for Cermis”. Still to be beaten is the Norwegian squadron led by ace Johannes Klaebo, as well as – especially in sprints – the group of French sprinters. But in a review in stages, anything can happen. Chicco, third in the general classification of the World Cup, got off to a great start to the season, contributing to the 4 podiums of the blue team.