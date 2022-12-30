In the stage review, from December 31st in Val Mustair, the Valle d’Aosta will continue the series after the birth of his son and the victory in Davos. Grand finale in Val di Fiemme on January 8th
The return of Federico Pellegrino after the victory of December 18 always in Switzerland, in Davos, and after the birth of his son Alexis on December 20. The reigning double Olympic silver medalist from Valle d’Aosta and former Sprint tl world champion faces the efforts of the Tour de Ski for the 12th time, which starts on Saturday 31 December from Val Mustair with a sprint in free technique. The Swiss track, which is located a few hundred meters from the border with South Tyrol, evokes good memories in the Aosta Valley, who boasts two victories in the beloved specialty in 2015 and 2021 and a second place in 2016. “We found a beautiful slope – he says after the finishing training -, well prepared and wide, with a critical point in the descent, a sort of demanding “S”. I’ve always felt good here, the sensations are good and my mind is free, I’m ready to fight. The track is located at an altitude of 1800 meters but that’s not a problem, it’s just an element to manage. As far as classification ambitions are concerned, I would say that the Tour de Ski takes place stage after stage. With a calendar like this, there are some races that suit me, even if I can’t honestly say what my overall level is in terms of general classification. I will certainly give my best to get as far forward as possible, aiming straight for Cermis”. Still to be beaten is the Norwegian squadron led by ace Johannes Klaebo, as well as – especially in sprints – the group of French sprinters. But in a review in stages, anything can happen. Chicco, third in the general classification of the World Cup, got off to a great start to the season, contributing to the 4 podiums of the blue team.
The Tour de Ski program will open in Val Mustair (Svi) on Saturday 31 December with a sprint in free technique (final stage from 2 pm on Rai Sport and Eurosport), followed on Sunday 1 January by a 10 km classic technique mass start instead of pursuit as originally scheduled. Then we will go to Oberstdorf (Ger) on Tuesday 3 January from a 10 km in classic technique and on Wednesday 4 January from a 20 km in free technique, grand finale in Val di Fiemme on Friday 6 January with a sprint in classic technique, followed on Saturday 7 January from a 15 km mass start in classic technique and on Sunday 8 January from a 10 km in free technique which includes the classic climb to Alpe del Cermis.
In addition to Pellegrino, Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Giandomenico Salvadori, Paolo Ventura, Simone Mocellini, Giovanni Ticco’, Mikael Abram, Elia Barp and Dietmar Noeckler will be at the start in the men’s field in the 17th edition. Among the women present Caterina Ganz, Anna Comarella, Martina Di Centa, Cristina Pittin, Nicole Monsorno and Federica Sanfilippo, these two will only compete in the sprint on Sunday.
Uomini: 2007 Anger (Ger); 2008 Bauer (R.Cec), 2009 Cologne (Svi); 2010 Bauer (R.Cec); 2011-2012 Cologne (Svi); 2013 Legkov (Russia); 2014 Sundby (North); 2015 Sundby (squal. doping, Northug assignment, Nor), 2016 Sundby (Nor); 2017 Ustiugov (Russia); 2018 Cologne (Svi), 2019 Club (Nor), 2020-2021 Bolshunov (Russia), 2022 Club (Nor).
Donne: 2007 Kuitunen (Fin); 2008 Kalla (Sve); 2009 Kuitunen (Fin); 2010-2011-2012-2013 Kowalczyk (Pol); 2014 Johaug (Nor); 2015 Bjoergen (Nor); 2016: Johaug (Nor); 2017-2018 Weng (Nor), 2019 Oestberg (Nor), 2020 Johaug (Nor), 2021 Diggins (Usa), 2022 Neprayeva (Rus).
