The day’s victory went to Norway’s Anne Kjersti Kalvaa for the first time, who narrowly defeated Swede Jonna Sundling (+0.9 sec.) and German Katharina Hennig (+1.1 sec.) in a thriller. Stadlober was missing at the end 44.7 seconds to the top.

“Today was a tough race on a difficult track and in difficult snow conditions, but I gave it my all again. With 16th place, I just missed the targeted top ten, but I’m really happy that I was able to finish the distance World Cup in tenth place. I’m also very satisfied with my 15th place in the overall standings,” said Stadlober.

Happy with season

Her best result this winter was fourth place in the Oslo 50 km marathon. In the Tour de Ski, too, the Olympic bronze medalist was among the top seven several times. At the subsequent World Championships in Planica, she managed an eighth place over 30 km after an illness.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner



This record can be seen. “I had some good races, I was often in the top eight, so I can be satisfied. Of course I would have liked to be on the podium, but I gave it my all, I just wasn’t in top form,” said Stadlober in an ORF interview. The conclusion was tough as she was exhausted after many long races and the illness at the World Championships. “But my oven is off. A 20’s with difficult snow conditions, that was a brutal last race. It’s good that it’s over.” Next week, however, the domestic championship is still on the agenda.