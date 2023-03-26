Home Sports Cross-country skiing: Stadlober missed the top ten at the end
Sports

Cross-country skiing: Stadlober missed the top ten at the end

by admin
Cross-country skiing: Stadlober missed the top ten at the end

Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober did not achieve another top result at the end of the World Cup season. The woman from Salzburg finished 16th in the classic mass start over 20 km on Sunday in Lahti, Finland, and ended up 15th in the overall World Cup.

26.03.2023 13.37

Online since today, 1.37 p.m

The day’s victory went to Norway’s Anne Kjersti Kalvaa for the first time, who narrowly defeated Swede Jonna Sundling (+0.9 sec.) and German Katharina Hennig (+1.1 sec.) in a thriller. Stadlober was missing at the end 44.7 seconds to the top.

“Today was a tough race on a difficult track and in difficult snow conditions, but I gave it my all again. With 16th place, I just missed the targeted top ten, but I’m really happy that I was able to finish the distance World Cup in tenth place. I’m also very satisfied with my 15th place in the overall standings,” said Stadlober.

Happy with season

Her best result this winter was fourth place in the Oslo 50 km marathon. In the Tour de Ski, too, the Olympic bronze medalist was among the top seven several times. At the subsequent World Championships in Planica, she managed an eighth place over 30 km after an illness.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner

Stadlober finished 16th and was satisfied with the season overall

This record can be seen. “I had some good races, I was often in the top eight, so I can be satisfied. Of course I would have liked to be on the podium, but I gave it my all, I just wasn’t in top form,” said Stadlober in an ORF interview. The conclusion was tough as she was exhausted after many long races and the illness at the World Championships. “But my oven is off. A 20’s with difficult snow conditions, that was a brutal last race. It’s good that it’s over.” Next week, however, the domestic championship is still on the agenda.

See also  Son Heung-min talks about hat-trick: Take all 3 points, the most important thing, Lori saved us – yqqlm

You may also like

SME3-0 Rong Xingheng Construction Xing Yu scored a...

Nash was third at the Cape Epic, Stošek...

Migrants: Lega Pro’s tribute to the victims of...

what happened – breaking latest news

‘Built for this moment’: Florida Atlantic revels in...

The Algerian boxer was expelled from the WC...

the Final Four at Spotify Camp Nou, live...

Argentina’s training ground named after Messi

No contact between Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazilian...

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Michael O’Neill aims to take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy