Winning overtaking by the Norwegian on the finish straight. Mocellini out in the quarterfinals, like Sanfilippo among the women

The last blue podium of 2022 is signed by the wonderful cross-country skier: Federico Pellegrino. Chicco is there: second in the free technique Sprint of the Tour de ski of Van Mulstair, in Switzerland, where he climbs on the podium for the sixth time with 2 victories and 4 second places. The Valle d’Aosta, double Olympic silver medalist and former world champion, 32 years old and new father of Alexis (had by the blue Greta Laurent), tries everything, chases, takes the lead in the final and dreams of success up to the finish straight, when the Norwegian Johannes Klaebo makes the winning overtaking with the paw in progression at 18 tenths.

The path — The Viking, outgoing holder of the stage review, is at his 13th success in the Tour. For Chicco, on the other hand, a podium, the fourth of the season (out of 5 in Italy), which makes him increasingly the star of the World Cup season, where it is on the virtual podium. Behind the Norwegian ace, there is always the blue, 17 victories in his career in the Cup, on the 38th podium and fresh from the victory in Davos. Chicco had qualified third, a position that goes to the other Norwegian Skar in the final. The other qualified blue, Simone Mocellini, comes out in the quarterfinals, only 52nd Francesco De Fabiani, the man of the distances and hopes to make up for it in the Mass Start. In 36th place Mikael Abram, 38th Davide Graz, 41st Ticco and 46th Barp, 76th Salvadori. See also International oil prices have increased by 45% annually, two giants rebounded from the bottom, 6 stocks are expected to grow high

DONNE — Among the women, the Swiss Nadine Faehdrich won by almost a second, beating the Swedish Maja Dahlqist and the Norwegian sisters Weng (Fight third, Tiril quara). The only Italian qualified is the biathlete making her debut on the Tour, Federica Sanfilippo, 20th and then eliminated in the quarterfinals with a 27th place; Caterina Ganz, 37a, Nicole Monsorno 41a, Cristina Pittin 43a, Martina Di Centa 54a and Anna Comarella 60a.

December 31st – 4.14pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

