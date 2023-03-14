Status: 03/14/2023 3:42 p.m

Strong performance by Laura Gimmler in the World Cup sprint in Drammen, Norway. The 29-year-old made it to the final and finished fourth, her best World Cup result to date. In the men’s category, the Norwegians celebrated an expected double victory.

Laura Gimmler from SC Oberstdorf showed a total of three courageous races and was unlucky in the final: the 29-year-old was just 0.4 seconds off the podium. On the home stretch she came very close to xx again, but it wasn’t quite enough for third place.

Gimmler had previously won her quarter-final run and then came third in a strong semi-final over time. The Norwegian Kristine Stavaas Skistad celebrated victory in Drammen ahead of the experienced greats Jonna Sundling and Tiril Udnes Weng, who also maintained their lead in the overall World Cup.

The Swiss Nadine Fähndrich – so far second in the sprint World Cup ranking – lost all chances of reaching the final due to a fall in the semifinals, but still collected a few World Cup points in ninth place and even made up ground on her strongest competitor Maja Dahlqvist.

Jouve prevents Norwegian triple victory

The men’s final was again almost purely Norwegian. Only Frenchman Richard Jouve smuggled his way between the Scandinavians and took third place in the final. Johannes Hoesflot Kläbo won ahead of his compatriot Erik Valnes. Germans were not at the start in Drammen.

With the win, Kläbo extended his lead in the overall World Cup as well as in the sprint ranking. His closest pursuer, Frenchman Lucas Chavanat, was eliminated in the semifinals.