Home » Cross-Straits Youth Unite at Asian Games Baseball Field to Foster Friendship and Promote Exchanges
Sports

Cross-Straits Youth Unite at Asian Games Baseball Field to Foster Friendship and Promote Exchanges

by admin

Youth from both sides of the Taiwan Strait gathered at the Asian Games baseball and softball field in Shaoxing, China, to promote exchanges and strengthen friendships through sports. The “Cross-Straits Unite to Welcome the Asian Games and Forge ahead to the Future” Cross-Strait Youth Friendship Event took place on August 12 at the Zhejiang Shaoxing Baseball (Softball) Sports and Cultural Center, where 80 young people from Shaoxing and Taiwan participated in the event.

The participants showcased their baseball skills, including passing, catching, and hitting, as they engaged in friendly matches. Shao Zhenhong, a Taiwanese baseball coach and former professional player, emphasized the importance of teamwork and communication skills in baseball. He guided the Shaoxing youths on the field, teaching them various techniques and strategies.

The event was held at the venue for the baseball and softball events of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, providing an opportunity for the participants to experience the atmosphere of the games firsthand. Shaoxing is utilizing the Asian Games to create a baseball future community, focusing on themes such as future neighborhood and future low-carbon. The young participants also had the chance to visit the baseball and softball stadiums and experience innovations like unmanned bus lines, immersing themselves in the concept of the “Smart Asian Games.”

Zhang Jinman, chairman of the Shaoxing Taiwan Association, stated that this event aimed to utilize baseball and softball as a means to foster mutual understanding and friendship between young people on both sides of the strait. By taking advantage of the Asian Games, the event served as a bridge for cultural exchanges and enhanced cooperation between the youth of China and Taiwan.

You may also like

“I prefer to stick to moderate strength training....

Ousmane Dembele: Paris St-Germain sign Barcelona forward for...

Hectic finish at the Women’s WC! The Australian...

China Youth Golf Team League: Exciting Group Matches...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hold nerve to...

Storm after European Cup bankruptcy focused on Klagenfurt

Inter Miami Dominates Leagues Cup with Overwhelming Victory...

Miami, deals with Alondes Williams and Jamal Cain

Yu Zhifei and Kong Qiaoli Win Gold at...

Juventus, will Kostic be sacrificed?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy