Cross the road by bike without respecting the stop sign: run over during the cycling race in Caneva – Video

He crossed the road, riding your own bicycle, without respecting the directions of the organizers, and it was run over by cyclists. It happened to Canevain the province of Pordenone, during an amateur cycling race. The accident was filmed by the phones of the people on the roadside: the gentleman, on his bike, was pedaling on the roadside; just before the lead of the race arrived, a patrol boat told him to stand aside but the man probably didn’t notice anything and crossed the road just as the riders were passing. Luckily both the man and the cyclist who ended up on the ground got away with some grazes.

Video Facebook/Paolo Orazi