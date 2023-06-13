Crotone-Foggia, playoffs: the merit of escaping the pornography of the choreography

Arriving in Crotone by train allows you to understand how far the city of the Pythagorean school is from the rest of Italy. A real odyssey, for several factors. The first is obviously linked to its particular geographical position, which makes it closer to Greece than to Naples. The second factor is the transformation of Trenitalia which for years has now abandoned its public vocation despite still being totally state-owned, to act like any private company, with no interest in connecting the whole Italian territory effectively or reducing distances. In fact, here there are only inter-regional lines (and even a few) and only one train that goes to another region, which passes twice a day, connecting Reggio Calabria to Taranto. All this despite the fact that Crotone station is one of the most important in Calabria and has five platforms. However, the railways always prove to be the best choice for reaching the city because, despite the abundant five hours and two changes necessary to reach it from Salerno, the beauties of the landscape and above all the last stretch on the Ionian coast allow us to understand the diversity of the territories only of the South but also of Calabria itself.

I decided to come not only for the match but to stay a bit because, as I have often said, the time factor is essential to better understand the dynamics of a city and a fan base. The idea is both to discover a new reality and a city and its territory and why not, even to swim in the sea. I didn’t think that Crotone had an urban center with only about 60,000 inhabitants and I notice it when I arrive. The city is very interesting and worth a visit, including the castle of Charles V, a medieval fortress built to defend itself against the Saracens, which is located in the historic center a few steps from the houses. Then the historic alleys, behind the cathedral, where there is the Byzantine icon dedicated to the Madonna di Capocolonna. Its seafront that ideally embraces the city. There are two symbols of the city: the first is the statue of Rino Gaetano, born in Crotone on 29 October 1950 and the other is the promontory of Capo Colonna, which rises in the protected marine area of ​​Capo Rizzuto. Where is the only column of the Temple of Hera Lacinia. Because the city, one of the most important in Magna Graecia, was founded by Greek colonists in the second half of the eighth century BC

But today, the monument that interests me the most is the stadium Ezio Scida. In two hours there will be the kick-off of the return of the quarter-finals of the Serie C playoffs between Crotone and Foggia. The regular season is over and the playoffs offer very interesting comparisons on the pitch and in the stands. The stadium is located west of the historic center and can be easily reached on foot, just a quarter of an hour’s walk. Obviously we are in Italy and public order is managed as usual, that is, quite badly. To avoid contact between the opposing factions, the main road, Via Giovanni Paolo II, is closed and you have to make a long detour behind the hospital to reach the grandstand, where my accreditation awaits me.

I’m always happy to discover a new plant. It’s a particular emotion because it allows me to better understand a structure seen only on TV or in photos and compare my imagination with reality and always particular. The stadium where FC Crotone still plays was inaugurated in 1946 and is dedicated to Ezio Scida, the rossoblù footballer who lost his life on 19 January 1946 at the age of 31, due to a road accident. That day, the Crotone association traveled on a truck to Castrovillari for a friendly match. The vehicle overturned and poor Ezio was crushed to death. Built with two lateral stands, the stadium has been renovated several times following the promotions of the local team. A quarter of a century ago the first promotion to Serie B arrived but we have to wait for the triumphal ride towards Serie A to see the plant expanded with truly impressive metal tube stands. Looking at them from behind the curve and in front of the grandstand makes me feel a bad sense of anguish, mostly because it evokes in me the memory of Furiani’s tragedy.

The Comunale stadium could in theory accommodate 16,108 spectators but due to various problems (stewards and turnstiles), the club decided to reduce the capacity to 7,280 spectators. Too bad because there were still many people who wanted to be present at this match, but the tickets were sold out. When I get to the press room, I immediately find my accreditation and photographer’s jacket. Setting foot on a new field is always a beautiful experience. And I must say that if from the outside the structure did not inspire me with great confidence, due to these precarious renovations, from the inside the stadium Ezio Scida looks like a little gem. Stands next to the field, without barriers in the stands and in the separate areas, and then you feel that the passion for football is strong here. Enthusiasm is skyrocketing after the 1-0 in the first leg in favor of the revived Foggia, given up for dead after the 4-1 in Cerignola and still here on the barricade fighting it off. Therefore, the environmental factor could prove decisive in overturning the balance of this challenge. Or keep it, as the Rossoneri counterpart hopes, aided in this by their ever-present supporters who in turn pulverize the stock of 500 tickets made available to them.

The pricing policy of the Crotone company was very intelligent and popular in the true sense of the term: €5 per curve, €10 for yours, €14 for grandstands. Most of all, they didn’t do the petty things like some other clubs, even leaving the away sector ticket at €5. I can only say a lot about FC Crotone. This should be the normal price for those who go away to Serie C, who already have to bear considerable expenses to reach the host city.

In Curva Giorgio Manzulli, the main venue for local cheering, you notice a paper banner with the inscription: «Our passion, our first love… From generation to generation». This very ultras motto is equally true, because there have been at least 5 if not 6 generations of ultras in Crotone. We need to start from the distincts back in 1978 with the foundation of Commando Ultra Teddy Boys but it is in the 90s that the support changes. The first decisive step is the transfer to the Curva Sud (known at the time Crazy Curve) in 1997/98, very close to the foundation of three very important groups: i Nasty Boys in 1996, the Pythagorean Youth the following year and the Old Mold a few years later, in 2003. But in 2011, after the post-Raciti earthquake and the very strong repression throughout Italy, the project was born Crotone South Curve. Which went to be placed in the Giorgio Manzulli curvededicated to the president of the Pythagorean Youth passed away on August 9, 2001. Three groups merged into this new entity: i Nasty Boysil Old Mold eh Crotoniati. L’ex Pythagorean Youth it moved under another acronym first in the Curva Nord, then in the Distinti. In 2020, these guys finally merged into the project South Curve which, nowadays, is the only group in town.

When it’s time for the two teams to enter the field, the Curva Sud of Crotone performs a choreography with which they not only charge the team but also celebrate the centenary of the rossoblu association. A really successful show, without looking for who knows what special effects yet beautiful, precise, with a strong scenic and chromatic impact, just as strong is also the meaning. In short, everything that can and must be sought in a choreography, before the pornography and the abuse that has been made of it at certain latitudes led in some way to diminish its meaning, to transform it into a mere show for the show , a sort of hedonistic display for its own sake. Wanting to find a fault, the proverbial hair in the egg (unfortunately characteristic of the author), the only drawback is that the torches were lit too quickly, without leaving a little more time to enjoy the choreography exclusively, without the blanket of smoke to obscure it.

Nothing striking instead from the point of view of color for the Foggiani, who arrive a few minutes after the kick-off and highlight their presence only with a classic “bombone”, which shakes the air and attracts the ire of the rest of the public. The two banners of the South Curve and of North Curve they are shoulder to shoulder and two launchers, one for each sector, coordinate and make the Rossoneri ultras sing. There are also two warning patches and two flags. A perfect division of roles and space. We must mention the piece of the last group born in Curva Nord, i Casuals, even if I allow myself to find strange a movement that normally tries to disguise itself rather than reveal itself. Unfortunately tonight will not be the most beautiful performance of the guests. Cheering a bit subdued considering the standards this fan base is used to. There are good peaks, in certain situations, then at the final triple whistle, they can exult excessively for qualification.

I didn’t expect rivalry between the two factions, which instead will catch each other several times. With the game that seemed compromised for the Rossoneri, even the audience of the distincts didn’t have to beg to send the Foggians to hell. I must say that I really like this typically Italian custom. They are not exactly ultras, but this goliardic spirit is the best remedy against the hypocrisy of the football industry, which would like consumers and a false and forced fair-play that has never existed even in the domesticated public of the World Cups. There is rivalry here and even the average fan of apparently more neutral sectors knows it, lives it and externalizes it.

On the pitch, once again Foggia takes his dreams back by the hand just when they seemed irretrievably lost. In fact, the guests managed to respond to the double Crotone advantage with which the first fraction ended, reaching a draw five minutes from the end of the second half. A draw which, by virtue of the 1-0 of the first leg, gives Foggia the semi-final with the all-time rivals of breaking latest news and the former Zeman.

For the people of Crotone it is instead a bitter conclusion to a day that began under the best auspices, in which the excellent choreography was followed by equally positive vocal cheering but which, after the first ten/fifteen minutes of the match, then lost its initial headway. The choirs are always present and continuous but after having managed to lift them up in a worthily powerful way, then they discharged and fell by virtue of the rest of the public who did not give a hand to the central hard core, however always active and proactive. The maturing of the events on the field obviously also affected the second part of the match, but overall speaking, it remains a positive test for Crotone. The season for Pitagora’s grandchildren is over, but the Serie B dream can continue for the Rossoneri.

Text by Sébastien Louis

Photos by Sébastien Louis and Davide Gallo

David Gallo Gallery: