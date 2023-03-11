In all sporting events of the weekend – starting from Spezia-Inter on Friday evening – a minute of silence is observed in memory of the victims of the shipwreck of Cutro, in which at least 73 people. The initiative of Coni and the president Giovanni Malagò however it causes discussion, because the efforts of the government of Giorgia Meloni are promoted in the text that will be read before the commemoration. The text reads: “Italy honors the memory of the victims of the dramatic shipwreck of Cutro, starting with girls and boys, with a minute of silence, reflection e prayer to share through the community sporty, and joins in the pain of their families and their loved ones”. Then the contested part: “The Government renew his maximum effort to counter the human traffickingprotect people’s dignity and save fast humanity“.

As mentioned, the initiative was promoted by the Malagò Olympic Committee “at the invitation of the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi“, as stated in the Coni press release. All federations join. And the minister himself declared in a note: “I thank the president of Coni Giovanni Malago, the president of the CIP Luca Pancalli and all sports bodies for reading the following short message, shared with the Prime Minister Georgia Melonswhich will precede a minute of silence in all the sports venues where the competitions will take place over the weekend”.

“I am amazed,” comments the deputy Pd of the Culture commission, former coach of the national team of volley male, Mauro Berruto. Who wrote on Twitter: “Lo Italian sport lends itself to being Press office to the Government, even managing to get dirty the minute of silence for the 72 victims of the sea and now also of the propaganda. I can not believe my eyes”. “Obviously a minute’s silence is due, as is solidarity with the families of the victims, but remove it that last sentence which sounds like indecorous propaganda filo governmental“, concludes Berruto.