Crotone shipwreck, the 71st victim found at sea

continues to rise the death toll In the shipwreck of Crotone. It was indeed found the body of the 71st victim of yet another tragedy at sea. At the first light of day, the firefighters resumed their searches in the water while those on the beach, along the entire Crotone coast, involving many volunteers, never stopped. The Papa on the tragedy: “Grief for the dead, stop human traffickers.” and theAnm approves a document in which it says: mandatory rescue obligation.

A cross with the planks of the sunken boat With what remains of the boat wrecked a week ago in Cutro, a cross was made by the artist Maurizio Giglio, used for the Via Crucis. The ceremony, on the seafront of Cutro, was commissioned by the Archdiocese of Crotone, with the vicariates of Belcasto and Isola Capo Rizzuto and the archbishop Angelo Raffaele Panzetta.

Pope Francis: “Sorrow for the victims, stop the traffickers” Pope Francis also spoke about the tragedy, expressing his pain for the victims and hoping that the traffickers will be stopped. “I renew my appeal to everyone so that similar tragedies do not repeat – said the Holy Father -, human traffickers are stopped. The journeys of hope never again turn into journeys of death. The clear waters of the Mediterranean are not bloodied by such dramatic accidents. May the Lord give us the strength to understand and to cry”.

Meloni: “Let’s make the Pope’s words our own” Giorgia Meloni writes on Facebook: “The Holy Father’s words represent a great appeal to all institutions. As a government we make them our own, continuing to employ all the forces necessary to fight human traffickers and stop deaths at sea”.

Anm: mandatory rescue obligation The magistrates also intervene on the shipwreck of Cutro who, with the Central Steering Committee of the ANM, approve a document that condemns the imposition of not fleeing. The text, approved with only one vote between those in favor and against, says: “No law could ever impose on anyone the duty not to flee countries where war or poverty prevent access to decent living conditions. The Anm therefore hopes that in any circumstance the mandatory rescue obligation will always be respected, which is engraved in our Constitution even before international conventions “.

