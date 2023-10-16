Crotone, the players save the sacked coach – breaking latest news

by Andrea Molinari, editorial team gianlucadimarzio.com

The club first decides to sack Lamberto Zauli and then goes back on its decision at the request of the players who take full responsibility

Crotone has created an important precedent. Why? Simple, in the morning the club that plays in Serie C had communicated the dismissal of coach Lamberto Zauli. So far everything is normal except that after a few hours there was a change of heart on the part of the company. The reason? The will of the players. The members of the squad, in fact, asked president Gianni Vrenna to be able to change the decision on the coach and make him remain on the bench. And so it was.

The club then held an extraordinary press conference to explain what happened. These are the words of Gigliotti, team captain: We are men, before being players. We respect our coach and in our opinion the faults are ours and we take them all on ourselves. Today we are here to reiterate it. We also told the president this and asked him to take a step back so we can continue with Zauli. We take our responsibilities, we will show with facts that we made the right decision. Crotone’s start in Lega Pro group C has so far been below expectations: outside the playoff zone with just ten points in eight games. Now it’s up to the group (and Zauli) to demonstrate that they can change gear before new measures.

