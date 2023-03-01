They rise to 67including 16 minors, the confirmed victims of shipwreck of the boat loaded with migrants which took place on Sunday off the coast of Crotone. Wednesday morning on the beach Picket fence of Cutro the body of a little girl was found, while the night before the rescuers recovered those of a man in his thirties and another child of presumed age between seven and ten years old. The bodies were all transported to the Crotone sports hall for identification, while the survivors are heard with summary information from the Prosecutor led by Joseph Capocciawho has opened a file for homocide e culpable disaster e facilitation of irregular immigration. At the moment the identity of has been reconstructed 28 verses: these are 25 Afghans, a Pakistani, a Palestinian and a Syrian. The funeral home was opened at the Palasport from 9, while a moment of prayer is scheduled during the day.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Republicthe prosecutor Capoccia confirms the lack of intervention by the Coast Guard after the vessel had been sighted (on Saturday evening) by the European agency Frontex: “Yes, it’s true, no one has ever declared a Sar event (Search and rescue, ndr) for this boat and therefore a search and rescue operation never started. We will rebuild everything but it makes me angry, as a family man, as a citizen, to think that maybe something could be done to save those people,” he says. On the hypothesis that an investigation could also be made for omission of aid, Capoccia specifies: “No, let’s go slowly. In all this chaos, I don’t see a hypothesis of a crime of this kind emerging. And yet I feel like saying that the role of Frontex should really be rethought. I think a broken system is emerging, where everyone does their thing, but which in the end results in a “I’m going, or you” which can lead to tragic situations like this”.

In the morning, then – with a phone call to accredited reporters – Palazzo Chigi blew up a press conference scheduled for 11:30 on the water emergency, which should have been attended by ministers Matteo Salvini, Francesco Lollobrigida, Raffaele Fitto, Gilberto Pichetto and Nello Musumeci. At the same time, with a note, the leader of the League railed against the reconstruction of the holes in the relief efforts: “Not a word against the real perpetrators of the massacre (i.e. human traffickers), but insults and mud against the Coast Guard and myself. I find shameful that leftist newspapers unload the blame on women and men in uniform, moreover in a delicate moment of anarchist threats to the institutions. I’m used to lies against me, but I do not accept infamy on those who have always saved human lives through enormous efforts and sacrifices”, he attacks. And she announces lawsuits: “Helping those in difficulty is not a choice but a duty: it is crazy and grossly offensive imagine that someone wanted to kill people. Solidarity with the 10,200 women and men of the Coast Guard. We will protect ourselves in the appropriate places”.

He also appeared at the funeral home in Crotone Victor Aloi, commander of the Harbor Master’s Office, on which the Coast Guard depends. “I am very tried humanly and also very embittered, but I’m fine professionally. I’m sorry to read that we weren’t going to do the rescue. You may have saved a hundred thousand people, but if you fail to save a family, a child and a young woman, you makes it seem pointless your job,” he tells reporters. When asked why none of the boats went out despite the report received the night before from Frontex, the captain replies: “That’s not the case. You should know the plans, the agreements that exist at ministerial level. Our rules of engagement are a very complex reconstruction not to be done for press articles. I don’t think it was a report from distress (i.e. of danger, ndr): the operations are carried out by the Guardia di Finanza until they become Sar. I I have not received any reports“.