Crowned Nine Crown Champion! Chongqing Wolves Win 2023 Honor of Kings Challenger Cup Championship

Crowned Nine Crown Champion! Chongqing Wolves Win the 2023 Honor of Kings Challenger Cup Championship

China News Service, Suzhou – On the evening of November 5, the 2023 King of Glory Challenger Cup Finals concluded at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium. The Chongqing Wolves emerged victorious, defeating Chengdu AG with a score of 4:2. This victory marks the Chongqing Wolves’ ninth championship in the history of Honor of Kings professional events, firmly cementing their position at the top of the championship list. Jungler Xiaopang, also known as Li Daheng, from the Chongqing Wolves was named the FMVP (Finals Most Valuable Player) of the tournament, and will be receiving a customized Challenger Cup FMVP hero skin.

The Chongqing Wolves and Chengdu AG Super Play Club last crossed paths in the finals during the 2017 KPL Spring Split. When QGhappy, the predecessor of Chongqing Wolves, emerged as the dark horse to claim their first championship in team history and achieved a Grand Slam victory that year.

In the previous two Challenger Cups, the Chongqing Wolves were eliminated in the quarterfinals. However, this time they fought their way to the finals after consecutive victories. It was a special experience for rookie player Shuang Xiaojun, who made his first appearance on the finals stage.

Adding to the excitement of the finals, Chengdu AG Super Play Club won its first championship in team history in the 2019 KPL Autumn Championship against Qghappy, the predecessor of Chongqing Wolves. These two teams have had a history of being each other’s initial title-winning opponents, making their rematch in the finals all the more intriguing.

Chengdu AG Super Play Club last appeared in the finals 1,051 days ago. In this Challenger Cup, development player Yinuo (Xu Bicheng) returned to the starting lineup after winning the gold medal in the Asian Games. The newcomers, including Lu Xuanran (Liu Ming), left a lasting impression on the audience, while experienced player Cat (Chen Zhengzheng) took the roaming position.

During the Challenger Cup finals, Chengdu AG Super Play Club took an early lead in the first game, gaining an advantage on the court. However, the Chongqing Wolves showcased their resilience and made a remarkable comeback, defeating the Storm Dragon King and seizing the first victory despite an 8,000 economy deficit. Chengdu AG Super Play Club, undeterred, operated confidently in the second game and capitalized on early advantages to equalize the score.

In the crucial third game, the Chongqing Wolves established firm control over the game’s rhythm. With an aggressive offense in the middle, they managed to destroy the opponent’s crystal in just 7 minutes and 38 seconds, temporarily taking a 2:1 lead.

In the fourth game, Cat Taiyi made several crucial team plays, leading Chengdu AG Super Play Club to tie the score once again. However, the Chongqing Wolves utilized the “Pei Qinhu” + “Mengtian” top and jungle combination to continuously suppress the opponent’s output, securing the match point with their late-game advantage. They went on to win the sixth game, securing the championship.

With a score of 4:2, the Chongqing Wolves emerged as the champions of the 2023 King of Glory Challenger Cup, securing their ninth Honor of Kings professional event championship. They now stand alone at the top of the championship list. Chongqing Wolves’ jungler, Xiaopang, was honored as the 2023 Honor of Kings Challenger Cup FMVP.

