BIt is the end of the season for ski world champion Alexander Schmid: the man from the Allgäu, who won the gold medal in the parallel race at the World Championships in France in February, underwent surgery in Munich on Wednesday after torn a cruciate ligament. The 28-year-old is the first German world champion in 34 years.

Schmid tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during giant slalom training on Wednesday morning in Berchtesgaden. “The injury and the associated absence are extremely annoying, especially after the successful World Cup,” said Schmid, but emphasized: “Now it’s time to look ahead. I will work hard and concentrate to be fit again as soon as possible.”

DSV team doctor Manuel Köhne considers a forced break of six months to be realistic. “The operation was positive and free of complications,” he said after the operation, “provided the healing process goes well, snow training will be possible again in about six months.” The new World Cup season will probably start at the end of October or beginning of November.

During arthroscopy, the torn ligament was replaced with the autologous quadriceps tendon. “Alex will probably be treated in hospital for a few more days before he can start the first rehabilitation measures,” said Köhne, who performed the surgery in Munich’s orthopedic surgery department.

Schmid will miss three more races this season. At the weekend, however, there are still two competitions in his special discipline, giant slalom, in the Slovenian ski resort of Kranjska Gora. A week later, the World Cup finals take place in Soldeu/Andorra, where Schmid also wanted to compete in the giant slalom.