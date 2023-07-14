Title: Lozano’s Crusade Continues as Mexico Fails to Win Gold Cup 2023

Subtitle: Jimmy Lozano remains a strong candidate for the Mexican National Team’s bench regardless of the Gold Cup result

The Mexican National Team’s quest for Gold Cup glory has come to an end, and despite failing to lift the trophy, coach Jimmy Lozano’s future with the team remains promising. Lozano’s campaign to lead the national team forward will continue, as the decision makers consider his potential for future success.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has clarified that Lozano is still being considered for the position of head coach, regardless of the team’s performance in the recently concluded Gold Cup. The FMF recognizes Lozano’s achievements and his ability to shape the team’s direction and gameplay.

According to Ivar Sisniega, a prominent figure within the FMF, “Jimmy Lozano is, of course, a candidate for the role of coach. We appreciate his dedication, leadership, and the progress the team has made under his guidance.”

Lozano’s coaching abilities have not gone unnoticed, and despite the team’s failure to secure the Gold Cup, his candidacy for the position remains strong. The FMF acknowledges that short-term tournament outcomes should not overshadow the long-term vision and development of Mexican football.

Throughout the Gold Cup campaign, Lozano showcased his tactical acumen and ability to motivate and unite the team. Despite the setback, he has still managed to instill a sense of discipline and unity within the squad.

The FMF’s stance is reinforced by TV Azteca, who have expressed their support for Lozano to continue as the coach. TV Azteca emphasizes the importance of stability and continuity in coaching, especially considering the long-term goals of the Mexican National Team.

Jaime Lozano’s journey as coach has been an intriguing one, with his future constantly under scrutiny. However, his determination and commitment to the national team’s success have earned him continued consideration for the position.

As discussions about Lozano’s future unfold, the Mexican football community eagerly awaits the FMF’s decision. The national team’s fans, players, and stakeholders will be interested to see how the team will progress under Lozano’s leadership, irrespective of the Gold Cup outcome.

