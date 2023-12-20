Cruz Azul: how much would you pay for Toro Fernández, from Pumas?

**Cruz Azul Reportedly Interested in Gabriel Fernández from Pumas**

By Karina Bobadilla

Updated on 12/20/2023 – 2:23 p.m. CST

In a recent development, it has been reported that Cruz Azul is eyeing the Pumas’ forward, Gabriel Fernández, as they look to bolster their squad for Clausura 2024 of Liga MX. The interest from Cruz Azul was disclosed by Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, known for his expertise in the international transfer market, stating that the Mexican club is considering a move for the Uruguayan striker.

The primary goal for Cruz Azul is to reach an agreement with the Pumas board for the acquisition of Fernández. However, if negotiations hit a roadblock, it is reported that the club would be prepared to execute the exit clause to secure the player’s services.

Pumas, who signed Fernández as a reinforcement last semester, hold the player under contract until 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the market value of the player is estimated to be around 2.2 million dollars, but Pumas are likely to demand a higher sum for his potential sale, considering the amount they had paid to Celta de Vigo for his transfer.

ESPN has reported that Pumas paid approximately 3.5 million dollars to Celta de Vigo for the player, excluding any potential exit clause that Cruz Azul might activate to secure Fernández’s move.

“The interest of Cruz Azul in the Uruguayan-born footballer is genuine, and in fact, the first approaches to his letter have already been made. The Machine has already asked about the Bull, and Pumas is aware of his interest,” revealed a report from a reliable media portal. However, the transaction is pending a formal offer from Cruz Azul.

The transfer saga is set to unfold in the coming days, with both clubs set to engage in negotiations as they aim to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. Watch this space for further updates.